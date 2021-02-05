Day 1: Hum Bridal Couture Week 2021 kicks off with a star-studded show

After a long hiatus, fashion industry in Pakistan is getting back on its track gradually. The first big step in this progression was taken on February 4th, 2021 when the 18th edition of Pakistan’s biggest and most sought-after bridal extravaganza, Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week (PHBCW) began in Lahore.

This is the first major fashion week which is held in a physical space after the country was hit by COVID-19. Organized under the banner of HUM Network Limited, the high profile bridal show kept up with its tradition of showcasing latest trends and designs in bridal couture by leading as well as emerging fashion designers of the country. This year, with Pantene as its title sponsor, PHBCW will be showcasing 35 designers on the runway.

Day One of the three-day bridal extravaganza had an amazing line-up of celebrities walking for the designers – Ushna Shah closed the show for Fahad Hussayn, the father son duo Nauman Ijaz and Zaviyar Ijaz were the showstoppers for Uniworth Dress & Co., the gorgeous Nimra Khan walked the ramp for Nauman & Bhaiya, Affan Waheed and Hira Mani graced the ramp for Alishba & Nabeel, Saboor Aly showstopped for Haris Shakeel, the debonair Salman Saeed walked the ramp for Naushad Imdad. The gorgeous Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir added glam to Madeeha Shoaib’s collection, and last but not the least, Usman Mukhtar walked for Munib Nawaz.

Show 1

Pantene Hair Show

The first show of Day 1 kicked off with a special hair show by Pantene where the brand unveiled their new bottle. Models sashayed down the ramp showing off their shiny, bouncy, healthy hair adding more glamour to the Pantene Bridal Couture Week with their more open hair days campaign. Film actor and brand ambassador of Pantene, Maya Ali also walked the ramp.

Fahad Hussayn — Sao Banjara: The Couture Edit

Fahad Hussayn presented an avant-garde collection of custom-made woven Banarsi bridal dresses with Sao Banjara – The Couture Edit. The assortment represented an interdisciplinary bridge of the world of performance art with fashion in a suspenseful entwine of heirloom luxury, accomplished with intricate silk thread embroideries interwoven with delicate handwork of exquisite craftsmanship on exclusive surfaces, alongside in-house hand-painted and vintage revival prints.

Uniworth Dress Co. – Luxe Desire

Celebrating the brand’s golden-jubilee anniversary, Uniworth Dress Co. presented their signature men’s collection that presents a modern outlook, combining millennial chic and vintage designs. It featured sherwanis, waistcoats, and band galas with traditional zari work on luxurious fabrics and a complete range of formal suiting adorned in classic hues and chic accessories.

Nauman And Bhaiya – Gurya

Nauman and Bhaiya made a debut in BCW with a collection that is a combination of artful lehngas in scarlet hues celebrating the traditional crafts. Bringing back the style of the 90s era, the foil silk lehngas highlighted in zari and bugle beads, reflected the brand’s commitment to a traditional style with contemporary designs.

Alishba & Nabeel – Sakhiyan

Alishba & Nabeel presented Sakhiyan as a tribute to all the bridesmaids who add beautiful colours, appealing styles and memories to a wedding. ‘Lakhnavi Tanka’ inspired from exotic and indigenous Lakhnavi art, was the highlight of the collection.

Show 2

Haris Shakeel – Ghazal

Haris Shakeel’s collection Ghazal drew its inspiration from the colours of poetry. Featuring various techniques like gota work and his signature block print designs, on striking hues that represent festivities of our culture, the collection reminded us of an old-world charm.

Naushad Imdad – Subh-e-Nau: The Way Forward

Naushad Imdad’s Subh-e-Nau was inspired by Pak-Western culture and is designed for the 21st century men. The brand has brought hand paint art and hand embroidery together in menswear for the first time in Pakistan.

Madeeha Shoaib – The Enchanted Island

Madeeha Shoaib unveiled her signature collection, The Enchanted Island for the first time in Pakistan. The collection is inspired by marine life and encapsulates the true essence of haute couture.

Munib Nawaz – Sakal Ban

Munib Nawaz’s BCW collection paid tribute to Ameer Khusro’s famous poem Sakal Ban. It was based on reinventing the moments of love and loss from the famous poem into pieces that celebrate love, joy and all things passionate.

N-Pro and N-Gents handled the hair and makeup for the show. The show production, direction, choreography and execution was by the Special Projects & Events team at HUM Network Limited.

