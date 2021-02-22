Day 2: FPW 2021 wraps up with the best of bridal and spring/summer trends

Fashion parade of FPW Spring/Summer 2021 came to a close on Sunday, February 21st after a two-day event that was high on all things glamour. Fashion lovers got a chance to see spring/summer trends with new cuts, silhouettes, fresh palettes, bridal ensembles and much more at The Secret Garden in Karachi.

The event was organized keeping all SOPs in check with limited seating and a circular runway. Alkaram Studio put on a red carpet to welcome celebrities, designers and media members. A live band by saxophonist Lenny Massey, Selwyn Fernandes, Josh Dias and Arnold Andrews kept everyone entertained.

Speaking about the return of fashion to the country with FPW SPring/Summer, the young CEO of Fashion Pakistan Council, Sarah Anees noted how this serves as a much-needed stimulus after a year that was full of inescapable misery.

“The pandemic has plunged the fashion industry into a labyrinth of challenges. It’s at times like this when one truly realizes the merits and importance of the ‘significant (sometimes taken for granted) things’ that provide a meaningful canvas for expression to boost the spirits, celebrate excellence and inspire. Therefore, more than ever, we at the Fashion Council have forged ahead with FPW in the hope that it ticks the aforementioned boxes and provides much needed stimulus – an aesthetic vaccination, as it were – to the industry and its participants.”

Day 2 on the FPW S/S 2021 ramp began with an exquisitely-crafted collection from Shamsha Hashwani, followed by Maheen Khan, Sameer Sain, Zaaviay, Sana Abbas, Gogi by Hassan Riaz, and a finale for Delphi by Nida Tapal. Each collection on the closing night of the fashion event stood out Karachi’s leading couturiers set the tone for what we all will be wearing this year.

More on the shows presented by designers on Day 2 of FPW 2021 below:

Shamsha Hashwani – Surriya

Shamsha Hashwani opened the second day at FPW with her collection ‘Surriya,’ which paid homage to the Subcontinental heritage and timeless craftsmanship. She presented ensembles in a myriad of classic, traditional silhouettes which were juxtaposed with innovative cuts for both women and men. Earthy tones, pastel hues and encrusted crystals set onto luxurious fabrics dominated her collection. Actor Sanam Jung walked as the showstopper for the designer.

Maheen Khan – Amnesia

Crafted with fabrics procured from the ‘Koya’ collection by Hilal Silk Palace which aims to revive the dying art of hand-woven silk in Pakistan, Maheen Khan displayed ‘Amnesia,’ exploring the rich fabric in a kaleidoscope of monochromatic colours. Featuring flowy and sleek silhouettes, each ensemble experimented with an edgy cut that was signature Maheen Khan. Supermodel Fouzia Aman walked as the showstopper for the designer; her jewellery was designed by Sundus Talpur.

Sameer Sain – Meraki

Sameer Sain’s collection ‘Meraki’ was made for the contemporary man as it featured innovative cuts and embellishments created with techniques that predate modern history. The collection brought forward a myriad of bespoke cuts that are in vogue in the festive market and exquisitely tailored traditional eastern wear pieces. Supermodels Shahzad Noor and Hasnain Lehri walked as the opening and closing showstoppers for the designer, respectively.

Zaaviay by Fatima Hassan – Zehnaseeb

Zaaviay by Fatima Hassan explored a festive trousseau with ‘Zehnaseeb,’ which was inspired by a tale of an eastern bride as she enters into a new chapter of her life. The collection comprised traditional embellishments, classic bridal/festive silhouettes, and a colour palette that would appeal to brides with its deep reds, jewel tones and traditional hues. Model and actor Yasmeen Hashmi walked as the showstopper for the brand.

Sana Abbas – Gulnaz

Sana Abbas proved her meticulous take on sophisticated style in the bridal couture market with ‘Gulnaz’. With festive reds and jewel tones along with pastels, this showcase was for a blushing bride. The collection explored timeless elegance of traditional silhouettes and proved that intricate work and classic embellishments over rich fabrics like silks, satin, sheer net, Maisuri and brocade still in trend. Actor Kinza Hashmi walked for the brand as their showstopper.

Gogi by Hassan Riaz – Desert Rosette ‘The Fauna’s Imaginative Orchard’

‘Desert Rosette – The Fauna’s Imaginative Orchard’ brought forth a festive couture collection that played with the imaginative fantasy of a desert’s enchanting rosettes orchards. It included sharp silhouettes, futuristic couture, flamboyant looks paired with silks and organza fabrics. Layered with experimental embellishment techniques derived from the crusted roses, seriatim stallions and winged eagles. Former supermodel Nadia Hussain sashayed on the ramp as the showstopper.

Delphi by Nida Tapal – Colour Me Delphi

Presenting an amalgamation of classic silhouettes that played with colour-blending techniques and hand-woven crochet, juxtaposed with rich fabrics, artisanal iridescent embellishments, and classic fusion silhouettes, Delphi by Nida Tapal brought forward a beautiful collection with ‘Colour Me Delphi.’ Model and actor, Nausheen Shah gave a perfect ending to DAY 2 of FPW 2021 as she walked as the showstopper for the designer.

Fashion Pakistan Week S/S 2021 was directed and choreographed by Adnan Ansari and the team at Riwayat. The hair and make up was by the team at Depilex helmed by Masarrat and Nighat Misbah. All photography by Ahmed at ebuzz.

You can watch the show exclusively on ARY Digital’s YouTube channel. Here is day two’s live coverage:

