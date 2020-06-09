Day 3: Pakistan’s first virtual fashion show concluded with flair

The three-day affair of Pakistan’s first virtual fashion show, conceptualized by Frieha Altaf, developed under the umbrella of ‘Catwalk Cares’ banner wrapped up on Sunday night, giving out a strong message of hope, resilience and resurgence to the world and how we have to stand united to build each other up for the future of Pakistan’s fashion industry.

The 22-minute fashion show, which was streamed on YouTube and Facebook on Geo Entertainment as well as Catwalk’s official channels, featured industry’s top models who walked in designer wear in either the model’s or the designer’s abode. They decked up by following online instructions by Nabila’s team on how to attain a certain look.

Day three’s line-up included designs from Nomi Ansari, Sana Safinaz, Sonya Battla, Republic by Umer Farooq, Faraz Manan, Shehla Chatoor, along with a special documentary to pay tribute to the frontliners who have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic and express solidarity with those who have contributed to keep us safe during this unprecedented time.

Here’s a rundown of what went down on Day 3:

Nomi Ansari

Festive Couture

Fouzia Aman reignited the magic of Nomi Ansari’s colorful palette with a gilded lehenga choli that had a vibrant pattern as well as a heavily embellished front-open frock with a lehenga. Another piece that stood out was a black lehenga adorned with kamdani and mirror work in beautiful patterns.

Sana Safinaz

Anatalya

Sana Safinaz stayed true to their western aesthetics with beautiful and flow-y silhouettes in solid hues, perfect cinched at the waist with a floral motif or embellished brooches.

Sonya Battla

Chawkhandi

Sarwat Gilani sashayed in her garden in Sonya Battla’s minimalistic designs which were clean, powerful and aesthetically pleasing, with a mix of solid numbers and printed casuals.

Republic by Omar Farooq

Majorelle

Based on the idea of a botanical garden, the collection featured different kinds of pieces. Walid Siddiqui was seen in an all-white kurta pyjama paired with a graphic waistcoat inspired by picturesque location. Mikaal Zulfiqar wore a navy blue kurta and waistcoat with white straight pants.

Faraz Manan

Summer Couture

Gold dominated Faraz Manan’s section where Kiran Malik was spotted in his classic ‘Summer Couture’ which is easy, breezy and wearable yet classy. One of the highlights was a gilded three-piece with a heavily embellished dupatta that was beautifully cinched at the waist to give a modern draped sari look.

Shehla Chatoor

Noor

The designer titled her collection Noor – The Divine Light – signifying a beacon of hope in these bleak times. Mushk Kaleem was seen in a multi-tiered lavender skirt paired with a peplum top. Shehla put her best foot forward by adding all the larger-than-life aesthetics of a fashion show. Ayesha Omar was the show-stopper donned in a voluminous off-white skirt with floral motifs, an accentuated top with ruche collar and dramatic floral neck gear. The bedazzled makeup and bejeweled face masks are the highlight of the entire showcase.

Tribute to frontliners

With Haroon’s Dil Say Pakistan playing in the background, a special documentary was played to conclude the show by lauding the efforts of all the frontline workers who are tirelessly working for months in order to keep us safe. Designers, models and actors thanked doctors and medical staff for their contribution and saluted the families of medical community who have lost their loved ones, like Dr Usama Riaz, Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro and many others, fighting against this deadly virus. Designers also gifted joras to frontliners as a give-back-gift to show that we, as a nation, appreciate and support them.

You can watch day 3 of the Catwalk Cares virtual fashion show here:

