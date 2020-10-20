Deepa Mehta’s ‘Funny Boy’ starring Ali Kazmi all set to release on Netflix

Here is a good news for those who look forward to Pakistani representation in international projects. Indo-Canadian director Deepa Mehta’s latest film, starring our very own Ali Kazmi, has been picked up by American filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing, and will launch on Netflix this December, as reported by Variety.

The film is an adaptation of Shyam Selvadurai’s Sri Lanka-set coming-of-age novel, Funny Boy.

The film boast of a star-studded cast including Ingram, Nimmi Harasgama, Ali Kazmi, Agam Darshi, Seema Biswas, Rehan Mudannayake and Shivantha Wijesinha. It is produced by Mehta’s long-time creative partner David Hamilton, with a score from three-time Oscar winner Howard Shore.

Ali took to Instagram and shared the news with his followers. “Two avant-garde women, creative powerhouses Deepa Mehta and Ava DuVernay, one superbly gifted time transcending writer Shyam Selvadurai and a beautiful team of humans from all across the globe (Srilanka, Canada, USA, Pakistan and India) that one dreams of working with!” he wrote about the film.

“Coming of age, family, politics, sexuality, love in strange times and circumstances set in the 70s and 80s but even more relevant today. It’s a film based on the critically acclaimed novel “Funny Boy”, it’s relevancy transcends time, race, religion and cultures. It puts up a mirror to reflect the human condition. It takes a lot of hard work, literal blood sweat and tears to bring a film to life and I’m so proud to be a part of this ones journey! There’s nothing funny about Funny Boy! I Can’t wait for you all to experience it December 10th, 2020! Sit tight, The ride has just begun!” Ali added.

Funny Boy will debut on Netflix in the US, UK, New Zealand and Australia on December 10. It will also receive a theatrical release in Canada, as well as select cities throughout the US that month.

According to Variety, the film shot on location in Colombo, explores Tamil protagonist Arjie’s (Arush Nand/Brandon Ingram) sexual awakening from a young boy, deemed “funny” by disapproving family, to a teenager enamoured by a male classmate, just as political tensions escalate in the years leading up to a 26-year civil war.

We will also see Ali Kazmi in Mohib Mirza’s Ishrat Made In China when it will release in theaters.

