Designer Fahad Hussayn closes fashion brand due to bankruptcy

After working hard for almost a decade to get established as a renowned fashion brand, ace couturier Fahad Hussayn left the local fashion circuit in shock on Thursday evening as he announced that he will be closing down his brand owing to bankruptcy.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the designer talked about his ten long years in the industry and admitted that in his love for the art, he failed to learn the tricks of the trade.

“For as long as I can remember , art & fashion is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, spending more than a decade learning the crafts & building my brand to what I always thought it should be, I completely failed to realise my biggest shortcomings, as an artist I’ve struggled with business skills,” Fahad wrote.

Read: PLBW19 Day Three: HSY’s finale ends fashion week on a grand high

According to Fahad, what led to the downfall of the powerhouse brand was its shortcomings as a business model.

“I thought with time and resources I could make my vision come to life on my own, but sadly not everything works out the way you want, maybe I don’t want to do the business, I just want to keep on creating art, hence, with a heavy heart, Thank you to each one of you who shared your most precious moments with us with your beauty and je ne sais quois!” Fahad shared.

Fahad recently launched an opulent collection titled Labyagawachi F/W 19 comprising wedding essentials. This beautiful collection was an exclusive edit of Print Museum and was also showcased at a fashion week in December 2019. To everyone’s surprise, the brand’s official Instagram bio now reads ‘closed for business’.

In his farewell post, Fahad expressed his pride for the work he has done and concluded with an apology.

“Fahad Hussayn as a brand is proud and very grateful for the amazing journey through the years creating iconic looks, memorable fashion moments and generations of beautiful brides through our work. In turnout to events that did not work in our favour, the brand has undergone bankruptcy and with a heavy heart, we are stepping down from business and bid you all adieu for this chapter in our story. My humble apologies for any mishandling on our part & thank you once again for the love, support and appreciation – goodbye. Fahad Hussayn.”

comments