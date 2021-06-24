Dhoop Ki Deewar will be available for free streaming in Pakistan

Scriptwriter Umera Ahmed claims Dhoop Ki Deewar is a story revolving around cross border friendship featuring more than just romance, however, following the trailer release the web series has been receiving backlash for being written for an Indian platform and for promoting a Pakistan-India/Muslim-Hindu love story. Several upset social media users went on to call the writer, anti-Pakistani and want Pakistan to boycott the series.

However, there is good news for Pakistanis who are willing to find out what the actual story is about.

ZEE5 has announced that the show will be available for free viewing on the platform and the viewers will not have to pay a subscription fee to watch it. This special gesture in Pakistan is a reinforcement of the series’ message of Heart over Hate and an attempt to take this show and its premise to maximum viewers across the country.

But no matter what, love and humanity will always win against war. #3DaysToGo Dhoop Ki Deewar, a Zindagi Original, premieres on 25th June on ZEE5. Watch for free in Pakistan.#DhoopKiDeewar #HeartOverHate #DKDonZEE5 pic.twitter.com/bq5edemtdV — Zindagi (@Zindagi) June 22, 2021

Addressing the matter, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “We’re thrilled to bring our latest Zindagi Original Dhoop Ki Deewar for free to our viewers in Pakistan as a very special gesture. Written, produced, and directed locally by an excellent cast and crew, this web series carries a powerful message and is sure to resonate with viewers as it touches upon the themes of war, love, and shared grief. We hope that you will enjoy watching this beautiful story.”

We are delighted to announce a free airing of Dhoop Ki Deewar in Pakistan and with this, we hope that more and more people can watch the show. We’ve always believed that art transcends borders and has the power to unite. Aligned with the same thought, Dhoop Ki Deewar has an underlying message of peace and harmony. The love that the show has received since the time it was announced has only validated our belief and given us more power to tread in that direction,” said Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Content Officer, Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd.

Produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films, Dhoop Ki Deewar, a tale of love, family and loss that highlights the social impact of war, is an upcoming ZEE5 exclusive and a Zindagi Original web series. It is written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan.

And we hope this is the last time we choose war over peace. Dhoop Ki Deewar, a Zindagi original, premiers on 25th June on ZEE5. #DhoopKiDeewar #HeartOverHate #DKDonZEE5 pic.twitter.com/zIDIknbYpb — Zindagi (@Zindagi) June 23, 2021

Dhoop Ki Deewar is set to premiere on 25th June.

comments