Digestive Showtime’s first short film ‘Yorker’ is out

Innovative Biscuits has recently launched a YouTube based short film platform — Digestive Showtime — with the release of the first short film, titled Yorker. Featuring Wahaj Ali as the protagonist of the short, the film is a roller-coaster ride and is high on emotions, laughter and star power.

The platform Digestive Showtime aims to bring storytellers and the film community together. The concept behind the project is to aid the talented filmmakers and content deprived audience in Pakistan who wait for good content with great production values. The focus of Digestive Showtime has been good storytelling from the onset, bringing forward real-life stories based on themes that the viewers resonate with. Innovative Biscuits has realized that there are fewer mediums of storytelling in the local digital space, in comparison to the support provided to the music industry and thus they brand plans to fill this gap successfully with Digestive Showtime.

In connection, the first release, Yorker, provides entertainment value as well as leaves viewers with strong messages about daily life complexes that any teenagers face in our society. The pressure to fit in a certain mould in order to be acceptable and successful or else face social media trolls or boycott. Directed by Ahsan Rahim and Syed Nini, it stars Wahaj Ali as the lead, in a hilarious story about a bowler Ammar Saleem and his struggles. You will realize that it is not your typical sports film from the first glance as it has remarkable production value.

It also boasts of a stellar cast from Ehteshamuddin, Salman Saqib (Mani), Faizan Sheikh, Hammad Siddiq, Danish Anis, George Fulton, Sikander Bakht and Jawad Bashir. Four other short films will follow the release this season.

True to its mission, Digestive Showtime brings artists, creators and curators together around a brand new digital platform that celebrates the exquisite art of storytelling. In doing so, it will aim to provide not only solace and entertainment for audiences during a time when it’s needed most, but also opportunities for these individuals to contribute to their art and industry in a digital space.

Director Marketing and Executive Producer Umair Mustafa said, “The digital platform — Digestive Showtime — celebrates voices, elevates films that have the power to create change and bring audiences together to create meaningful connections. Assembling some of Pakistan’s most talented artists and storytellers around a central effort to provide entertainment, Digestive Showtime will offer audiences an opportunity to enjoy short films with production quality of a feature film. At the same time, it provides a unique story which is relatable to local audience. Our aim is to elevate the standard of film production and bring it to the level, which is being served by the international OTT platforms, and give it to our local audience with original content made for Pakistan. A platform to inspire not only the audience but our talent as well a platform that curates digital content and one that showcase and feature our celebrities on a digital platform.”

Senior Brand Manager and Platform Producer Syed Talha Imran said, “Innovative Biscuits is young at heart, and we channelize our spirit to revamp the industry with an experiential approach. The brand Digestive is as simple as nature is. The brand is about disconnecting one’s self to connect with what matters the most, we stand by being simple and soulful. We have taken inspiration from Digestive. We all do story telling naturally and popular stories are also simple which the audiences resonate with. The chaotic routine gets many of us so indulged that life becomes a rotating orbit, which isn’t even driven by us. Sometimes the orbit takes a break, takes us on an alternate track. A powerful track that brakes, disconnect and then re-connect us to an anchor. We realized a gap in the industry. There has been music and a lot of it but storytelling was ignored and so we are proud to present to you a digital

platform — Digestive Showtime — for high quality short films with a theme of disconnecting to connect.”

The first short film Yorker was released yesterday on the platform’s YouTube channel and website. This will be followed by other films; including, 2 Sey 5, Full Circle, Daughter By Law, and Road Trip.

