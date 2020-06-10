Dino Ali and Khalid Malik urge people to help save the radio industry

With so many industries grappling to survive these uncertain times, long government-imposed lockdowns and an over-all bleak economic situation, Pakistan’s radio industry is also suffering many blows. A petition was filed recently to fight PEMRA’s unfair increase in renewal licenses fee for radio channels. RJs and many celebs on Twitter are now urging the prime minister to help save the industry from demise.

Dino Ali has been continuously talking on Twitter about the situation, asking people for their help in reaching out to Imran Khan.

The poster shared by the RJ read, “Radio has been struggling to survive in the last few years in tough economic situations due to drastic cuts in advertising expenditure. With the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has gotten worse.”

Read: Mansha Pasha wants people to raise voice for the radio industry

RJ Khalid Malik also shared the poster using his Instagram.

“This is an appeal to PEMRA and the government and Imran Khan. Save RADIO. I have been a broadcaster for 15 years and never thought that I would see this day where the existence of radio would be put into question here in Pakistan. Radio has evolved. It’s not just about sitting in the car and turning a dial. It’s much more than that,” He said.

comments