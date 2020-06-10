Dino Ali and Khalid Malik urge people to help save the radio industry

With so many industries grappling to survive these uncertain times, long government-imposed lockdowns and an over-all bleak economic situation, Pakistan’s radio industry is also suffering many blows. A petition was filed recently to fight PEMRA’s unfair increase in renewal licenses fee for radio channels. RJs and many celebs on Twitter are now urging the prime minister to help save the industry from demise.
Dino Ali has been continuously talking on Twitter about the situation, asking people for their help in reaching out to Imran Khan.
Please RT and tag concerned people to help us save the Pakistani Radio Industry #SaveRadio#SaveFMRadioinPakistan#SaveTheRadioInsustryFromDeath @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/1D9o8vF2vQ
— Dino Ali (@iDinoAli) June 3, 2020
The poster shared by the RJ read, “Radio has been struggling to survive in the last few years in tough economic situations due to drastic cuts in advertising expenditure. With the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has gotten worse.”
RJ Khalid Malik also shared the poster using his Instagram.
This is an appeal to #pemra and the government @imrankhan.pti . Save RADIO. I have been a broadcaster for 15 years and never thought that I would see this day where the existence of radio would be put into question here in Pakistan. Radio has evolved. It’s not just about sitting in the car and turning a dial. It’s much more than that. It is the only medium that is accessible to everybody. It is the medium of hope. It is the medium through which people come together, especially in times of hardship. During my darkest times I know that radio helped me through it. During these uncertain times I appeal to the powers to keep radio, to save radio and allow for it to play its part in society. I also appeal to advertisers to see radio more than just a frequency or a dial. It is much more and it has come a long way,as it welcome the digital age. In other parts of the world, show times have actually increased, advertising is booming especially during these times. There is a recognition of the role that radio plays. Let’s work together. Let’s keep radio. SAVE RADIO! . . . #saveradioinpakistan #radio #love #imrankhanpti #onair #SaveRadio #SaveFMRadioinPakistan #SaveTheRadioInsustryFromDeath @shiblifaraz
“This is an appeal to PEMRA and the government and Imran Khan. Save RADIO. I have been a broadcaster for 15 years and never thought that I would see this day where the existence of radio would be put into question here in Pakistan. Radio has evolved. It’s not just about sitting in the car and turning a dial. It’s much more than that,” He said.