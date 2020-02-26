Dior puts out strong feminist messages in their latest show

With worldwide discussions around patriarchy and climate change, at last the fashion industry has taken a side. Prominent designer label Christian Dior, with it’s latest runway show, held at Jardin des Tuilerie in France, by creative director Maria Grazia Chiur has chosen to highlight the feminist message. Chiuri has been with Dior since 2016 and has been vocal and unabashed about her stance on feminism.

For Dior’s Fall 2020 collection show, slogans were created in collaboration with feminist artist Claire Fontaine. The featured phrases included ‘We Are All Clitoridian Women’, which spoke to placing the emphasis on pleasure, as opposed to reproduction, when it comes to sex. However, most obvious of these slogans was one word: ‘Consent’. Other slogans among these included: ‘Women Raise the Upraising,’ ‘Patriarchy = Climate Emergency,’ and ‘Feminine Beauty Is a Ready-Made.’

This is not the first time, Chiuri has shown her feminist stance through her work. Her inaugural collection showed tees with the slogan ‘We Should All Be Feminists’. She is the first woman to take on the creative director role for Christian Dior and is using this reach to support women’s rights.

The applause by strong women in the front row showed that Chiur’s message was well received by its intended audience. Some of the A-listers attending the show included Cara Delevingne, Rachel Brosnahan, Demi Moore, Karlie Kloss, Sigourney Weaver, Maya Thurman Hawke, Romee Strijd and Alexa Chung. Chiuri has used fashion as a tool that can help her bring a change (even small) into the world.

You can check out the brand’s latest collection here.

