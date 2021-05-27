Disney+ celebrates Eid through short film ‘American Eid’ centred around a Pakistani Muslim girl

Pakistanis and Muslims have long been unfairly stereotyped in films and on TV. Though representation has increased, Islam is still largely centred around terrorists and oppressed women. However, Disney+ released the trailer of the short film American Eid focusing on diversity and positive inclusion.

American Eid is a short film part of the new series Launchpad Shorts and revolves around a Pakistani Muslim girl.

“Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school. Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her,” reads the official description.

The series involves five other films based on individual creators’ perceptions of the theme “discover.” It will stream on Disney+ starting May 28.

According to Disney, the goal of Launchpad is to diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it.

The filmmakers whose shorts comprise the first season of Disney’s Launchpad are all from underrepresented backgrounds. Inspired by life’s journey, their films are based on the theme “Discover.”

American Eid has been directed and written by Aqsa Altaf who is a Pakistani expat herself.

“As a first-generation Muslim Bangladeshi woman, I know how important it is for communities to see themselves on screen, and to empower emerging filmmakers,” said Mahin Ibrahim, director of Disney’s diversity and inclusion, market, who oversees the Launchpad program. “Our goal with the Disney Launchpad Shorts Incubator is to tell six deeply meaningful personal stories straight from the filmmakers’ heart, amplified with the scale and reach that only Disney has.”

Disney+ has released trailers for all six short films for season 1 of Launchpad.

