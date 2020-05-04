Production giant, Disney, is owning the diversity game with its latest announcement for a film based on a Pakistani family celebrating Eid. There is no official news yet, however, a Hollywood blogger, shared the casting call that they recently made, looking for appropriate actors for the role.

In a tweet, the user shared the casting call: “Disney is making a short film about a Pakistani family celebrating Eid. Here’s the casting info and link to apply.”

Disney is making a short film about a Pakistani family celebrating Eid. Here’s the casting info and link to apply 🥰🇵🇰 LA based! https://t.co/89zhJdw0Wg pic.twitter.com/5Sotf94aYf — Sarah⁷ (@SarahxAnwer) April 28, 2020

The film apparently requires five actors to play the main characters, Ameena, Zara, Altaf, Jamila, and Dadi Ami. It’s said to be a low-budget subscription video-on-demand program distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. If the news is true, it’ll be incredible to see Pakistani culture being represented by such a major platform. The announcement also said that the actors need to be FLUENT in Urdu. This is just the right type of representation, and we’re all here for it!

It’s supposed to be directed by a Pakistani director, Aqsa Altaf, according to the casting call website. It appears that the production is based in Los Angeles and aims to begin the process later this year. It is good to see that the team is optimistic about the pandemic settling in the next few months.

comments