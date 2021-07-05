To top
5 Jul

Do you know Asim Azhar has a band now?

by Entertainment Desk
Asim Azhar

Pop sensation Asim Azhar recently announced that he has formed a band now and former Strings band member Aahad Nayani is the newest member to join his band.

The singer took to Twitter and shared a picture with his band mates. Though we were expecting a unique name; Asim has named it “The Asim Azhar Band”. He welcomed the drummer on board and called him “one of the finest musicians of Pakistan”.

 

 

Read: Asim Azhar encourages fellow artists to invest in the music industry

Th pictures has six others musicians including bassist Kamran Zafar, who has worked with Ali Azmat and Mekaal Hassan Band.

Asim has not revealed what he plans to do after forming this band. However, his fans are excited for this new venture.

 

