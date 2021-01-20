Do you know? There’s a Bollywood rendition of Bibi Sanam & it’s bad

Bollywood has copied numerous Pakistani classics and pop songs and it is no news anymore! However, the musicians across the border have a serious knack for destroying beautiful melodies and creating nonsense out of them, perhaps intentionally. Just when we resurfaced from the shock of listening to a horrifying version of Junoon’s Sayonee (not illegally copied though), we got to know there is a terrible rendition of Coke Studio’s Bibi Sanam as well.

It seems like we were living under a rock and Osman Khalid Butt nudged us from the slumber. The actor recently took to Twitter and shared that the Zeb Bangash and Haniya’s song has a Bollywood version and it is not even new.

“Today I learned there’s a Bollywood ‘version’ of Zeb & Haniya’s iconic Bibi Sanam. Watch or hear at your own peril,” Osman wrote with a GIF of a shocked woman.

— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) January 18, 2021

Sung by the legendary Indian playback singer Usha Uthap, the song titled Bibi Sanam featured in Richa Chadda’s 2019 film Cabaret and it is as big a flop as the film itself. From horrible additional lyrics to bad composition and an awful video, there is nothing that one could mark as bearable in the Indian version.

Produced by Rohail Hayat for Coke Studio Season 3, Bibi Sanam was and still is one of most loved track by the platform. Originally an Afghani folk number, Zeb and Haniya’s song has an innocence to it with a sweet melody, whereas the Bollywood version is an outrageous number.

Attaching the original so that you can cleanse your ears and soul, although you cannot unsee something like this so try at your risk!

