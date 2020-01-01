Dolmen steps into 2020 with a pledge for plastic-free Pakistan

The 27th Dolmen Shopping Festival (DSF) aimed to take its festive spirit a notch higher for next year. As we step into a new decade, DSF also put forward the need of the hour i.e. to be environment friendly. Along with this positive message, the fest brought a number of celebrations and surprises for its customers. Undoubtedly, Dolmen has got all our shopping, food and entertainment needs under one roof and DSF added a number of fun activities to it with rewards and prizes as well. Fret not, there’s is still time to avail all of it.

Here is a look at how Dolmen became the hub of entertainment and celebration this New Year and what’s more in store in the days to come:

Quaid Day Celebrations

The festival opened with a grand opening ceremony at Dolmen Mall Cifton, loaded with patriotism on the Quaid’s Day. It started with a musical performance by Sounds of Kolachi, then a flag hoisting and national anthem singing ceremony. Commissioner Karachi also announced the Karachi Kricket Karnival to promote the sports activities and youth development in the country.

Dream of a Plastic-free Pakistan

Dolmen aimed to start the New Year with a pledge for plastic-free Pakistan. Keeping in mind our social responsibility, it is high time we create awareness about cleanliness. For this purpose, Dolmen joined hands with several social media influencers and bloggers for a digital media campaign, encouraging them to take the pledge for a cleaner country for coming years.

Wedding Extravaganza

DSF also offers a chance to avail amazing discounts on festive winter collections and embellished formal wear. For those who have still a few boxes left on their wedding trousseau list, there is still time to shop till 5th January.

Hub of Entertainment

On one hand DSF has amazing discounts at your favourite brands to entice parents and on the other hand, there are various gaming activites like Spin the Wheel or Hit the Bulls Eye for children where they can also win.

Food Fare

While shopping you can choose what to eat from various outlets including Cocochan, China Grill, KFC and can sip your favorite coffee from Espresso, Gloria Jeans or Esquires etc.

Dolmen Draw & Grand Prizes

That’s not all; you can win much more. On shopping worth PKR 5,000, customers will get a chance to enter the lucky draw. They will also get the Dolmen currency which is the gateway to all the games in the malls.

New Openings

The year end will also see a few new store openings which will include Bonanza Satrangi, Zaha, Converse, Shaffer, Nando’s and many more.

comments