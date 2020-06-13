Don’t know what I’ve done to deserve him: Mahira Khan finally talks about the man in her life

If there’s one thing we know about Mahira Khan from her social media is that she isn’t one to shy away from raising voices. Recently Mahira went live with HSY and shed some light on many different things we were dying to know about her and also topics that need to be discussed.

Here are the top five things that were discussed during the live session:

1) Her plans to get married and her newfound love

HSY accidentally revealed that his name was Salim and so Mahira was forced to give more information. “I really don’t understand what I’ve done to deserve such a man. I must have done some good deed somewhere. I really hope we can protect this because you have to work long and hard to make any relationship work.” However, while talking about marriage, she said, “I think marriages are beautiful and weddings are certainly fun. Though, I don’t think Shaadi is the end of it all. Our society is too obsessed with weddings. Even I got married at such a young age. So I don’t believe in rushing to get married but he is definitely the one.”

2) Her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and how she decided to do the project

“It’s been such a long time. Every year Fizza (Ali Mirza) and Nabeel (Qureshi) would come to my house and offer me a film and every time I was unable to do it. Finally this time around they called me and gave me two films and wouldn’t let me leave until I chose one haha. I’ve always wanted to work with these two, they always come up with such amazing concepts. I wanted him to write a role for me the way he wrote incredible male roles. So eventually I selected this,” the Superstar actress replied.

3) Whether or not fairness creams should be banned

“Talking about the cancel culture and banning people, I don’t believe in it. People work all their lives to make their careers they can’t be cancelled like that. We look at and write about things very simply. I want to tell people that I’m a woman in a male-dominated society and I know how I can make people listen. Talking about fairness creams, we always believed that beauty is synonymous with fairness. So our heroines were fair and our villains were dark. To solve this obsession we shouldn’t ban fairness creams but use our power to set different trends,” she said.

4) Why she started Mashion and her goals with it

“I always wanted to write a blog of some kind. However, that got sidelined with my career. Over the years it was my brother who pushed me to take the leap. His experience working at Tribune made him recognize a lack of platforms for young women to write. Hence, Mashion came into existence. Though, one rule that I specified above all was that we would never write anything bad about anyone,” she said.

Needless to say, the interview was enough to keep us going for days! You can watch the entire video here:

