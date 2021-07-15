Drama serial Parizaad gets a release date

Mark your calendars as Hum TV has announced the release date of the much anticipated drama serial Parizaad, starring an ensemble cast with Ahmed Ali Akbar in the lead.

The drama narrates an unconventional yet interesting story about the struggles faced by a dark-skinned guy who has a pure heart but does not meet society’s standard of beauty and success. His name, Parizaad, is poles apart from his physical appearance. Parizaad is a writer and wins people with his words, however, the shallow society fails to see beyond his looks. The drama aims to take viewers through his life which is full of pain and misery.

Parizaad is all set to air from 20th July, every Tuesday at 8pm on Hum TV. The drama features Saboor Aly, Urwa Hocane, Mashal Khan, Naumaan Ijaz, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi amongst others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Ali Akbar (@ahmedaliakbarofficial)

Read: Parizaad starring Ahmed Ali Akbar in the lead looks promising so far

Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri, the story is written by Hashim Nadeem and is based on his novel by the same name. Watch the latest promo here: