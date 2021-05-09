Eid glam made easy with Bonanza Satrangi festive collections

It is Ramazan; the time of the year when celebratory mode is in its full swing and shopping season is on!

Prior to the great Pakistani Eid ul Fitr celebrations is the perfect time to hunt for an ideal outfit and its matching accessories, and Bonanza is offering the best avenue to shop for all your Eid necessities. Bonanza Satrangi has launched a number of collections for men and women — Meethi Eid Collection, Khoob Collection, Men’s Collection — to make sure that buyers look their sartorial best on this Meethi Eid.

Gone are the days when one has to visit five different places to complete the shopping list. The one-stop shop of Bonanza Satrangi houses men’s and women’s collection for formal and daily wear as well as a beauty section to cater to all lifestyle needs, making our lives convenient in these crucial times of Covid. You can shop online or order through WhatsApp (0300-0641038) easily with a few clicks and taps. Visit a Bonanza store to get a more hands-on experience as the brand provides best quality garments and beauty solutions under one roof.

Meethi Eid Collection

The Unstitched Meethi Eid Collection includes 1, 2 and 3-piece suits in lawn and dobby fabric. Women need at least 3 outfits on Eid and more in Ramazan, so in order to fill your wardrobe with new designs, Bonanza Satrangi is offering the most affordable price range; 3-piece is starting from PKR 2280. This is the perfect time to get your hands on more than one dress and get them stitched in different styles, one-piece designs are ideal to get beautiful kurtis ready. The color palette ranges from dark hues to serene shades, reminding us of spring/summer time.

Khoob Collection

As the name suggests, Bonanza Satrangi’s Khoob Collection is an assortment of heavenly 3-piece prints. The unstitched collection includes luxe embroidered pieces in lawn, cotton net, chiffon, masuri and jaqcuard fabrics, perfect for Eid festivities.

The price range starts from PKR 5000 which is quite reasonable considering the luxurious garment and its trappings. With beautiful shades like ice blue, magenta, turquoise and basic colors like green, black and red, Khoob Collection is high on glam and style quotient.

Men’s Collection

Bonanza Satrangi also offers a wide range of designs for men as well. So don’t forget to check out the men’s collection when you visit Bonanza Satrangi to buy 1 and 3-piece kurta shalwar suits that not only look pleasing to the eye but are made with the best quality fabrics. Available in cotton, dobby, denim and raw silk, the Men’s Collection boasts of earthy shades and dark colors. Some designs are available with light embroidery and buttons. With an affordable price, Bonanza Satrangi is giving a great chance to shop for menswear that will last throughout the summer season.

Fragrances

Bonanza Satrangi’s beauty section features makeup products as well as subtle and strong fragrances. Shop the scent for yourself and your loved ones according to their liking from a wide range of aromas. The latest to launches are King, Rang, Musk Royale, Exotic, Shalimar, Feelings, Notorious, Flower Fields and Oud Supreme. These perfumes packaged in beautiful bottles are affordable yet classy to give as token of love and appreciation on Eid.

The collections are available online and in stores. Shop online at Bonanza Satrangi or order through a text message on WhatsApp (0300-0641038) before all the best items are sold out!

