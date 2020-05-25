Eid Mubarak: Celebrities share heartfelt wishes & prayers

Eidul Fitr 2020 isn’t like every Eid. The covid-19 pandemic and alarming number of deaths in its wake in the last few months have already dampened our spirits. The recent unfortunate PIA plane crash added insult to the injury. Though the occasion isn’t as joyous as it is supposed to be, many celebrities shared heartfelt greetings and sent their prayers to the families of the victims.
Here’s what they said:
What a sad moment all around the world. Covid-19 and now a tagic airplane crash in karachi, lost so many lives . Life must go on . May Allah protect all of us. Ameen. Eid Mubarak.
— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) May 24, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I just wish this year I could say to everyone Eid Mubarak and not have to give warnings, condolences or tell people to stay safe. I just hope in this minute, right now everyone is at peace, intouch with their loved ones and praying for a better tomorrow
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 23, 2020
Just as we spent Ramazan remembering Allah, repenting for our sins & praying for better times, let’s spend this Eid hoping, wishing & praying for our well-being & the well-being of our loved ones. Let us continue to pray for Allah’s mercy, for happiness and for life.
Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/gBNBq7L5Jy
— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) May 23, 2020
Eid Mubarak to all! Be smart today, celebrate and enjoy Eid but follow SOPs. Remember you may love your family, but COVID doesn’t ! #CelebrateWisely #BeResponsible #EidWithSOPs
— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 24, 2020
Gohar Rasheed made an important request and we agreed!
[A HUMBLE REQUEST]
Today if we see anyone dressing up and putting up their Eid pictures let’s not shame them, let’s not troll them understand that we all are equally burnt, bruised, sorrowed, hurt and…. #EidMubarak (1/2)
— Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 24, 2020
if something is helping someone forget this pain let them take this distraction let’s give out a hug by being more empathetic, by being more loving let’s help each other this Eid #EidMubarak (2/2)
— Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 24, 2020
Eid Mubarak to everyone around the globe. Please celebrate Eid responsibly. Stay home stay safe! #EidMubarak
— AMNA ILYAS (@IlyasAmna) May 24, 2020
Eid Mubarak lovely people . Sabr Shukar khayal aur Umeed
— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) May 24, 2020
View this post on Instagram
May the new moon bring with it happiness & prosperity for Pakistan & for the entire world. All we can do is pray that tomorrow will be another day, a better day, the sun will rise again & it’s light will take us all out of despair. InshAllah To all the beautiful humans we lost yesterday, may you all be in a better place, smiling at us from the heavens this Eid. My love to the grieving families & to those who have recovered. Let’s stand together in the face of all calamities & believe that this too shall pass inshAllah. Remember to keep practising social distancing & play our role in over coming the pandemic. Allah rehem karay ga🤲🏻🤍 #ChandMubarak
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
This year has been testing us from the start and now this tragic incident, eid will not be the same as before there is too much at stake and too much sorrow in our hearts… still life stops for no one and we all have to carry on but with tragedy comes loss with loss comes realisation and with that comes hope. let’s cherish our loved ones and remember the ones who are no longer with us. Stay safe and healthy and may Allah always protect you and your family. Eid Mubarak #eid #eidmubarak
View this post on Instagram