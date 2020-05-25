To top
25 May

Eid Mubarak: Celebrities share heartfelt wishes & prayers

by Entertainment Desk
Eid

Eidul Fitr 2020 isn’t like every Eid. The covid-19 pandemic and alarming number of deaths in its wake in the last few months have already dampened our spirits. The recent unfortunate PIA plane crash added insult to the injury. Though the occasion isn’t as joyous as it is supposed to be, many celebrities shared heartfelt greetings and sent their prayers to the families of the victims.



Here’s what they said:

 

 

 

Gohar Rasheed made an important request and we agreed!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

May Allah keep us all in his mercy and protection.

Gratitude and blessings 🙏

