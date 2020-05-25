Eid Mubarak: Celebrities share heartfelt wishes & prayers

Eidul Fitr 2020 isn’t like every Eid. The covid-19 pandemic and alarming number of deaths in its wake in the last few months have already dampened our spirits. The recent unfortunate PIA plane crash added insult to the injury. Though the occasion isn’t as joyous as it is supposed to be, many celebrities shared heartfelt greetings and sent their prayers to the families of the victims.

Here’s what they said:

What a sad moment all around the world. Covid-19 and now a tagic airplane crash in karachi, lost so many lives . Life must go on . May Allah protect all of us. Ameen. Eid Mubarak. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) May 24, 2020

I just wish this year I could say to everyone Eid Mubarak and not have to give warnings, condolences or tell people to stay safe. I just hope in this minute, right now everyone is at peace, intouch with their loved ones and praying for a better tomorrow — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 23, 2020

Just as we spent Ramazan remembering Allah, repenting for our sins & praying for better times, let’s spend this Eid hoping, wishing & praying for our well-being & the well-being of our loved ones. Let us continue to pray for Allah’s mercy, for happiness and for life.

Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/gBNBq7L5Jy — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) May 23, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all! Be smart today, celebrate and enjoy Eid but follow SOPs. Remember you may love your family, but COVID doesn’t ! #CelebrateWisely #BeResponsible #EidWithSOPs — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 24, 2020

Gohar Rasheed made an important request and we agreed!

[A HUMBLE REQUEST]

Today if we see anyone dressing up and putting up their Eid pictures let’s not shame them, let’s not troll them understand that we all are equally burnt, bruised, sorrowed, hurt and…. #EidMubarak (1/2) — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 24, 2020

if something is helping someone forget this pain let them take this distraction let’s give out a hug by being more empathetic, by being more loving let’s help each other this Eid #EidMubarak (2/2) — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the globe. Please celebrate Eid responsibly. Stay home stay safe! #EidMubarak — AMNA ILYAS (@IlyasAmna) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak lovely people . Sabr Shukar khayal aur Umeed — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) May 24, 2020

