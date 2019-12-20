To top
20 Dec

Eight-year-old Ryan tops YouTube’s list of high earners

by Entertainment Desk
YouTube

Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji earned $26 million in 2019 on his YouTube channel, making him the highest-paid creator on the platform, according to a list published on Wednesday by Forbes magazine.



This has happened for the second year in a row. Ryan, of Ryan’s World, earned $26m (£20m) in 2019, up from $22m in 2018, according to an annual top-10 ranking by Forbes, based on estimated earnings between June 2018 and June 2019.

Launched in 2015 by Ryan’s parents, his channel is only three years old but already has 22.9 million subscribers. Initially called Ryan ToysReview, the channel mostly consisted of ‘unboxing’ videos where the young star opened boxes of toys and played with them.

 

 

Several of the videos have racked up more than one billion views, and the channel has received almost 35 billion views since its creation, according to data from the analytics website Social Blade.

YouTube accounts Dude Perfect and Nastya came in second and third, with $20m and $18m respectively.

