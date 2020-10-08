To top
8 Oct

Ek Jhooti Love Story trailer is nothing short of a firecracker!

by hassan choudary

It’s rare that you watch a trailer and instantly get hooked to what you’re watching. Ek Jhooti Love Story trailer is certainly an exception and a great one at that.

Featuring heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan and equally talented Madiha Imam as the two lead characters who fall in love with fake online personas of each other, Ek Jhooti Love Story seems like a fun, lighthearted, mood-uplifting entertainer with loads of laughter. If the trailer is any indication, this one is a sure-shot winner. And why wouldn’t it be! It’s been written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Mehreen Jabbar — two of the most sought-after and brilliant names in the industry.

It would however be unfair to not give a shoutout to the support cast. Beo Raaza Zafar takes the cake with her witty one-liners, always great to see Mohammad Ahmed, Furqan Qureshi — another fantastic actor who has got solid screen presence, Hina Bayat and Srha Asghar who we last saw and appreciated for her stellar performance in Pyar Ke Sadqay.

In short, Ek Jhooti Love Story is nothing short of a firecracker. Here, watch the trailer to know what I mean:

 

