Emmad Irfani and Minal Khan reunite for upcoming telefilm ‘Lockdown’

Emmad Irfani and Minal Khan’s drama Jalan became a phenomenal hit despite the dispute and controversy surrounding the plot. Following the success, the Jalan duo is now preparing for yet another project that promises to be a treat for their fans.

According to reports, the actors will be seen together in telefilm Lockdown, which has been directed by Aabis Raza and produced by Fahad Mustafa’s Big Bang Entertainment.

“It’s a fun and light rom-com kind of a telefilm directed by Aabis Raza, the director of Jalan,” said Emmad, confirming the news to Something Haute.

The model turned actor also shared that the script has been penned by veteran writer Mohammed Ahmed, who is also acting in the project.

“Mohammed Ahmed sahab who played Minal’s father in Jalan is the writer of the telefilm,” he said.

“It was kind of a Jalan reunion we had,” he said sharing his experience has been wonderful with the entire team. The specially mentioned that the director is a treat to work with.

“To be on Aabis’ set is a fun get together regardless… so we had a lot of fun and good laughs while working on this short project.”

The shoot has been completed and Lockdown is all set to be released on ARY Digital very soon.

