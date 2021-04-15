Episode 1: Ishq Jalebi seems to be the perfect family drama to watch this Ramazan

Ramazan is that time of the year when the entire family comes together for suhoor and iftar to celebrate the holy month and make the most of its blessings. Making the most of this time, GEO Entertainment brought forward a lighthearted family drama titled Ishq Jalebi that addresses family dynamics, values and bonds. The drama premiered on the 1st of Ramazan and it’s safe to say that it is a fun watch for the whole family.

Written by the writer of Suno Chanda, Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the show is produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi of 7th Sky Entertainment.

The first episode opened with with a scene of tempting jalebis and introduced us to the main characters and plot of the drama. Muhammad Boota, played brilliantly by the legend Qavi Khan, owns a decades-old family business of sweets. His desire to make both of his sons, Rafaqat and Sadaqat to take his business forward remains unfulfilled as his sons along with their families have settled abroad.

He also shares how the business wasn’t deemed fit for his status-conscious sons who would rather work as cooks and laundry workers in foreign land. Boota showed his anger several times in the episode revealing they never showed up for their mother’s funeral and stated that he feels his sons only keep in touch for the money. However, Basim (Wahaj Ali) often says Vicky, his uncle’s son is his grandfather’s favourite.

Heartbroken and disappointed by his sons, Muhammad Boota gives away his family business in the care of his only son in law, Ashiq Hussain (Noor Ul Hassan) who is an unsuccessful lawyer by profession and grandson, Basim, who is looking for a shortcut to go abroad like his uncles. While Basim is unhappy with his current situation, his maternal cousin Bela (Madiha Imam) is the apple of everyone’s eyes and the perfect child in the house.

Bela has been living with her grandfather after the death of her parents. Judging by Bela’s expressions, it seems that she is interested in Basim who for now at least, treats her as nothing more than a cousin. Basim’s own mother (Hina Bayat) says that she would’ve loved to have a daughter like Bela instead of her useless son.

The chemistry and the banter between the two cousins is engaging, so far. The actors do justice to their characters making the drama an entertaining watch.

Ishq Jalebi also stars Kashif Mehmood, Irsa Ghazal, Usama Khan, Shaista Jabeen, Mehmood Aslam, Maryam Noor, Mariyam Nafees, Syed Atif and Parveen Akbar among others who will feature in the upcoming episodes.

Watch the first episode here:

