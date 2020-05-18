Ertuğrul: Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan wants to visit Pakistan

Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul has become quite popular in Pakistan. While it has garnered acclaim and top trending spots on YouTube and Twitter, many still consider it a threat to Pakistani culture. One recent example was the unnecessary outburst of Pakistani men on Esra Bilgiç’s attire. However, it gave us great relief and pleasure to see that despite the unpleasant incident, the actress is more than excited to visit Pakistan and meet her fans here.

During a lovely exchange with a Pakistani fan on her Instagram recently, Esra revealed that she is humbled by the love and praises she is receiving from Pakistan.

“I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health,” she wrote in response to a comment.

“I would like to say thank you will all my heart for your precious compliments. Your support makes me really happy,” she said adding, “lots of love from me to Pakistan.”

Another Turkish actor, Gülsim Ali, who plays Aslihan in Ertuğrul, also expressed her love for Pakistan in an Instgram post.

