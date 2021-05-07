Eshal Fayyaz shares details about abusive relation with stepfather

Life can be pretty harsh at times, especially for those who come from an abusive household. Several celebrities have come forward and shared their stories and struggle to raise awareness and promote strength. The Kaaf Kangana actor, Eshal Fayyaz recently shared details about her abusive relationship with her stepfather on Nida Yasir’s show.

Eshal shared that her biological father had passed away when she was very young. Her mother remarried when she was around three to four years old.

“When my father died, I was very young. I was around three or four years old when my mother married someone else. After this, when I grew a little older, my step-father at the time tried to rape me”, she revealed.

The actor went on to explain why she did not speak up while the incident happened. However, later this became a reason for her mother’s divorce.

“I did not have much sense back then. I went up to my mother and told her what happened. This also became the reason for their divorce.”

She shared all the details about her stepfather attempting sexual assault multiple times. “I told my mother that he tried to rape me. Not once, not twice, not even thrice. When it happened for the fourth time, I had had enough.”

She shared that she had confided in her older sister, after which the two went and spoke to their mother. “My mother divorced him after this and never got married again.”

comments