Every man stands for women’s rights, says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar after calling female panelist a ‘bitch’ and telling her to shut up

And this, for just having an opinion.

Much has been spoken and written about playwright Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, who has given us recent blockbuster hit, Meray Paas Tum Ho. The writer is infamous for voicing his disturbing opinions about women and unfortunately his shenanigans haven’t muted down even after MPTH’s successful run. He was recently invited to a live discussion on TV to talk about Aurat March where he crossed all lines and abused senior analyst Marvi Sirmed.

Aurat March, which is scheduled to take place on 8th March, has stirred a debate. Earlier, a petition was filed against it in court and threats were issued against its organizers. The slogan ‘mera jism… meri marzi [my body… my choice]’ has been a bone of contention since the last march and hence it was raised in the live discussion.

The host of the show Ayesha Ehtesham asked KRQ if it’s okay if women peacefully protest and put forward their agenda in a graceful manner during Aurat March to which he replied, “I am disturbed to hear Marvi Sirmed say the words ‘mera jism meri marzi’ out loud when the court has categorically denied using such disgusting slogans.” In response, Marvi raised the slogan again and to audiences’ shock and horror, KRQ lost his cool.

“Who the hell are you? Look at your body; no one will even spit on it. Nobody will spit on a characterless woman! Don’t talk bloody nonsense,” he shouted on live TV, leading on to an exchange of shut up calls and abusive language.

Absurdly, the host argued that there is no need to use bad language on a live forum, completely ignoring the fact how KRQ was continuously abusing Marvi on a personal level. He even resorted to calling her names “America ma tehqeeq ker rahi hai, behayaee ki tehqeeq ker rahi ha… teri aisi ki tesi [she is doing research on immodesty in America… damn it].”

Read: Have Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s misogynistic comments spoilt Meray Paas Tum Ho?

Not once the host or Senator JUI-F, Maulana Faiz Muhammad asked KRQ to mind his language or respect the forum when he was hurling expletives at Marvi Sirmed. Instead, she was adamant to continue the show and let KRQ express his opinions unequivocally.

The writer continued his illogical reasoning and said that “every man stands for women rights,” while he had just given a shut up call to a woman in the same show. The incident has outraged Twitteratis and even celebrities have spoken out. Mahira Khan, who has previously worked with KRQ in Sadqay Tumhare, expressed her disappointment on Twitter.

“I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!! Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on tv is revered and given project after project because of what? We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking! [sic]” Mahira wrote.

I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!! Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on tv is revered and given project after project because of what? We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking! #khalilurrehmanqamar — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 4, 2020

Shehzad Roy asked why there is a ruckus around this harmless slogan which in fact is as basic as human existance.

Don’t understand the problem so many are having with #MeraJismMeriMarzi“-Mera jism meri marzi nahi toh kis ki marzi ho gi?? “My body is mine” is a critical component of the Life Skills Based Education classes we teach to help children protect themselves from abuse & harassment — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) March 4, 2020

Director Nabeel Qureshi also expressed his disappointment:

As great Jaun Elia Sahib Said “Bohut se logoun ko perhna chahyeah mager wo like rahe hain” This is for you #khalilurrehmanqamar Unfortunately this kind of people are now writing for tv and their work is popular too this shows our society mentality ! Alarming !

New low ! — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) March 3, 2020

Shame on those who are calling him Sher ka bacha etc – I saw some tweets – you need to know that if you speak to women like this … no matter what …. you can only be K***** ka bacha !!!! this is not acceptable at all … you call yourself a writer #khalilurrehmanqamar — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) March 3, 2020

There is no justification for this, you are calling a lady bitch on live show saying tumhare jism ko dekhta kaun hai ? tumhare jism main hai kya – this man is shit, I wish the host should hv slapped him hard !!! #khalilurrehmanqamar

I feel sad for his wife daughter and mother ! — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) March 3, 2020

This shows our inherent disregard when a woman is subjected to outrageous profanities on any forum, public or private. For long it has been debated if an artist and his art should be viewed separately but when an artist stoops so low, even below the ethical, moral and professional limitations, isn’t it high time we protest? As Mahira rightfully pointed out that despite his incessant misogyny, he has been revered and given big banner projects.

It is also disturbing to see that a large number of people are endorsing his opinion on social media and lauding him. What’s more surprising is that so far only a few media personalities have spoken about his remarks. Nonetheless, it is out of question now to view his writings (plays or films both) in isolation. As a writer, one should speak and write with responsibility, especially when you are preaching mannerisms and morality to other ‘women participating in Aurat March’.

comments