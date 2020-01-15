To top
15 Jan

Exclusive: Mawra Hocane is on a quest for true love

by hassan choudary
Here’s an exclusive piece of information for fans: You will soon be seeing Mawra Hocane in a drama serial titled Sabaat alongside a new hero. The serial is apparently a romantic drama featuring Mawra as Anaya and newcomer Ameer Gilani as her love interest, Hassan.



Sabaat – which revolves around Anaya’s journey to find true love — has been nearly 90% shot already and is being directed by Shahzad Kashmiri who has got mega hits like Yaqeen Ka Safar and more recently Anaa to his credit. The drama also features Usman Mukhtar, Sarah Khan and veterans Mohammad Ahmed and Simi Raheel.

 

Mawra and Ameer Gilani

 

We have learnt that Sabaat will be going on air some time in February and is likely to replace the massively popular Ehd-e-Wafa once it ends. Certainly exciting, wouldn’t you agree? Stay tuned for more exclusive information which will be heading your way soon!

 

 

