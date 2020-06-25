Faakhir collaborates with other celebrities for a fun lockdown song

With the continuous lockdown, who hasn’t given in to temptations and indulged. At this point, we’re way past the guilt and have accepted that this, in fact, is the new us. Faakhir and our other celebrities share the feeling with this new music video about having gained a double chin during the lockdown. The comedic aspect will leave you smiling ear-t0-ear no doubt.

Faakhir uploaded the video to his social media.

The proud father boasted about the collaboration with his kids in the caption. “Directly affected and inspired by the Covid19 lockdown, Simone & Naael came up with this song, Meri Double Chin. Recorded in the comfort of their Dad’s home studio, it’s their first serious musical effort!” he wrote.

He also thanked all of his entertainment industry co-workers for taking part in the music video. “Thanks to our fantastic team for making it happen and to all my wonderful friends for taking time out to become a part of this video,” added the singer.

The video features other celebrities with their children including Adnan Siddiqui and Faisal Qureshi. Other celebrities like Aijazz Aslam, Ayesha Omar, Shehzad Roy, Nabeel, Momina Mustehsan, and many more also make cameos. Though the song has forced us into accepting our ‘double chins’ it definitely has left us humming the chorus!

