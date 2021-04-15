Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is unwell

Singer Falak Shabir, who tied the knot with actor Sarah Khan last year, has shared with fans that his wife is not well and hospitalised.

“She is unwell,” Falak wrote, sharing a photo in which Sarah can be seen on a hospital bed. The singer didn’t reveal her illness.

The image worried her fans so much because the third wave of coronavirus has already hit Pakistan hard. The couple also recently went to Turkey where people are visiting a lot these days due to no travel restrictions. While many feared that she may have contracted Covid-19, Falak confirmed to The Current that it is not the case. Sarah is suffering from typhoid.

Soon after her picture was posted, many followers started sending their best wishes for a speedy recovery to Sarah Khan. Imran Ashraf and Resham also showed their concern.

Sarah can be currently seen in Raqse Bismil opposite Imran Ashraf.

