Fans left disappointed after Atif Aslam’s concert gets cancelled

Fans of Atif Aslam fans eagerly waiting for his concert in Karachi that was being promoted as Pakistan’s ‘first socially distant’ concert. However, the event which was supposed to be held last weekend, got cancelled last minute leaving many disappointed.

The concert which was planned to be held on the 13th of March, 2021 at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi was cancelled after organizers ‘failed to obtain required permissions,’ confirmed a post on Aslam’s official Facebook page.

“We regret to inform you all that due to disruption by the local authorities on account of the inability of the organizers to obtain the required local permissions, the concert in Karachi would not be taking place today dated: March 13, 2021. We would request the fans to contact the concert management at the venue for further updates regarding the tickets bought,” stated the post.

Fans shared their disappointment on social media and many criticized the management.

Pakistanis have zero management skills when it comes to live concerts. I have been to several concerts in Karachi, not one of them was well-managed.

Today #AtifAslam's concert got postponed due to mismanagement. What a shame! — Hammad Siddiqui (@HammadMadd2) March 13, 2021

Concert cancelled , Le people to ATIF ASLAM. #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/e1Hqz65nxf — ALI RAZA (@sheikhalirazaa) March 13, 2021

While his fans were left heartbroken, another concert featuring Karakoram, Kashmir along with Neon took place at District 19 in Korangi Industrial Area.

The government has announced the third wave of coronavirus due to the rise in cases. Keeping that in mind it is probably best to avoid events and large gatherings. Mehwish Hayat also shared her disappointment regarding the matter recently.

“This is very disappointing! To be having live concerts with so many people while we are still not free of Covid…” the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star tweeted following a three-day culinary and musical event titled ‘Taste Test’ was organized in Islamabad. “Cases are on the rise again and we are experiencing a deadly third wave. Let’s please act responsibly.”

This is very disappointing to be having live concerts with so many people while we are still not free of COVID. Cases are on the rise again and we are experiencing a deadly 3rd wave. Let's please act responsibly.🙏 Remember.. Jaan hai to jahaan hai ! https://t.co/3OQFBaoBdt — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 14, 2021

Pakistan recorded 2,253 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, with active cases rising by 917 to 22,038, according to government data released on Monday.

Coronavirus is still present and the threat still lingers. The Pakistan Super League 6 has also been postponed, following news regarding players testing positive for coronavirus.

