Farhan Ali Agha joins PTI under Imran Khan’s leadership

Famous Pakistani actor Farhan Ali Agha is the latest celebrity to join politics. He recently announced that he is formally joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership.

“I am joining the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he revealed in a press conference.

The actor feels that Pakistan needs honest and trustworthy people to come forward and complete Quaid’s dream and help Imran Khan achieve his vision.

“Pakistan is going through a difficult time right now. My country, your country. We were born here. Fame, name, respect, we got it all from here. I’ve joined this cause because Pakistan needs honest and trustworthy people to come forth so that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s dream can be completed. A country where common people can get justice,” he said explaining the reason behind his decision.

Agha also added that his father had been part of the armed forces and so he had grown up listening to stories of love and devotion for the country.

“I’ve grown up listening to tales of love for the country. And when I hear Prime Minister Imran Khan tell multiple people have continued to harm the country, I wish that people, who love the nation, who boast nationalism, come forth and deliver.”

“This may be a new step in politics, but my love for Pakistan and its people dates decades ago,” he concluded.

He has given many noteworthy performances as an actor which also include playing a Major (and later a Colonel) of the Army Special Forces in his debut film Maalik and an air force captain in Parwaaz Hai Junoon.

Farhan Ali Agha, who became a household name back in the 1990s, is dedicated to taking Pakistan forward, with PTI’s mission to serve the masses.

comments