Writer Farhat Ishtiaq confirms another novel is getting TV adaptation soon

Playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, who has earlier given us masterpieces like Udaari, Parwaaz Hai Junoon and the currently running Yeh Dil Mera, has a knack of penning praise-worthy stories. However, some of her most amazing work has been novels that were later adapted for television such as Humsafar, Matae Jaan Hai Tu, Diyar-e-Dil, Bin Roye and Yaqeen ka Safar. Fans of the writer are in for a surprise as another beloved novel of hers is soon going to get a TV adaptation!

A fan of the writer excitedly shared on Twitter that she recently received a copy of Farhat’s novel, Jo Bachay Hein Sang Samait Lo. In response to the tweet, Farhat revealed the BIG news!

“Jaldi parh lain… #Jbhssl coming soon on tv [Hurry up and read it as Jo Bachay Hein Sang Samait Lo is coming soon on TV],” she tweeted.

Jaldi parh lain…#Jbhssl coming soon on tv😍😘 — Farhat Ishtiaq (@FarhatIshtiaq) February 13, 2020

Farhat’s response lead to a slew of tweets inquiring about who is the director of the play and if the cast has been chosen or not. Farhat clarified that nothing has been finalized yet.

Nothing final…will share details once everything locked — Farhat Ishtiaq (@FarhatIshtiaq) February 14, 2020

That’s not all many even suggested the director and cast.

Haseeb, Badar, Sarmad, or Mehreen please. No one else can do justice to your scripts! — Sheeba Khan (@sheeba_k5) February 14, 2020

