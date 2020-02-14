To top
14 Feb

Writer Farhat Ishtiaq confirms another novel is getting TV adaptation soon

by Syeda Zehra
Farhat Ishtiaq

Playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, who has earlier given us masterpieces like Udaari, Parwaaz Hai Junoon and the currently running Yeh Dil Mera, has a knack of penning praise-worthy stories. However, some of her most amazing work has been novels that were later adapted for television such as Humsafar, Matae Jaan Hai Tu, Diyar-e-Dil, Bin Roye and Yaqeen ka Safar. Fans of the writer are in for a surprise as another beloved novel of hers is soon going to get a TV adaptation!



A fan of the writer excitedly shared on Twitter that she recently received a copy of Farhat’s novel, Jo Bachay Hein Sang Samait Lo. In response to the tweet, Farhat revealed the BIG news!

Jaldi parh lain… #Jbhssl coming soon on tv [Hurry up and read it as Jo Bachay Hein Sang Samait Lo is coming soon on TV],” she tweeted.

 

 

Farhat’s response lead to a slew of tweets inquiring about who is the director of the play and if the cast has been chosen or not. Farhat clarified that nothing has been finalized yet.

 

 

That’s not all many even suggested the director and cast.

 

 

Do you have any suggestions?

