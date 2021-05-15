To top
15 May

Farooq Qaiser passes away at 75

by Staff Reporter

Farooq Qaiser, the man behind Uncle Sargam passed away in Islamabad on Friday due to cardiac arrest. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his family.

The puppeteer’s portrayal of the iconic puppet, Uncle Sargam became hugely popular in Pakistan and remained a household name for decades.

Uncle Sargam was first introduced in a television show for kids, Kaliyan. The show aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) in 1976.

He was a columnist, director, puppeteer, scriptwriter and voice-over artist. He also wrote numerous entertaining books and also provided educational services in India for two years as part of Unesco.

Acknowledging Farooq’s contributions, he was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance award in 1993 for his work.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his condolences on Qaiser’s death. He shared that adding that he was saddened to learn of his passing.

“He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues.”

 

 

Several celebrities remembered the iconic puppeteer and expressed their sadness on social media:

 

 

 

 

 

RIP Uncle Sargam.

 

