Farooq Qaiser passes away at 75

Farooq Qaiser, the man behind Uncle Sargam passed away in Islamabad on Friday due to cardiac arrest. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his family.

The puppeteer’s portrayal of the iconic puppet, Uncle Sargam became hugely popular in Pakistan and remained a household name for decades.

Uncle Sargam was first introduced in a television show for kids, Kaliyan. The show aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) in 1976.

He was a columnist, director, puppeteer, scriptwriter and voice-over artist. He also wrote numerous entertaining books and also provided educational services in India for two years as part of Unesco.

Acknowledging Farooq’s contributions, he was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance award in 1993 for his work.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his condolences on Qaiser’s death. He shared that adding that he was saddened to learn of his passing.

“He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues.”

Several celebrities remembered the iconic puppeteer and expressed their sadness on social media:

Speechless ….just tweeted this video a few days back . We will miss you #farooqqaiser @unclesargam https://t.co/AAvZQQc822 — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) May 14, 2021

One of the most inspiring human beings I knew. A writer/artist that I had the privilege to meet at the President’s award ceremony just recently. Even sitting on his chair, he seemed taller than the rest with a look of eternal love and respect in his eyes. R.I.P #FarooqQaiser 💔 pic.twitter.com/jahO5bsdLI — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) May 14, 2021

RIP Farooq Qaiser sb,His claim to fame was always "kaliyaan" and Uncle Sargam BUT his consistent yet undertone satirical thought process abt the socio-political culture of Pak was unmatched."Hu-bahu"(sitcom) penned by him was one of my personal favourites. #FarooqQaiser pic.twitter.com/jcXlKzh8Cl — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) May 14, 2021

Alvida, Uncle Sargam. You won hearts of children and adults alike. Your remarkable satire to speak about social issues will be missed. #FarooqQaiser, may you be in peace. https://t.co/SZt6pJXRRk pic.twitter.com/vps372W29d — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) May 14, 2021

RIP Uncle Sargam.

