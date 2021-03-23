Farooq Rind all set to direct TV adaptation of Umera Ahmed’s ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’

One of the most read and loved novel by Umera Ahmed, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, is now turning into a TV drama and latest news is that ace director Farooq Rind, of Pyar Ke Sadqay and Ishq Zahe Naseeb fame, is going to direct it.

Actor Zainab Qayoom, who can be currently seen in Shehnai, took to Instagram and shared the picture of the title page of the script which clearly showed that she is going to play the character of Shagufta while Farooq Rind will be directing it.

ZQ showed her excitement when Umera Ahmed commented hearts on her post. “ufffffffff I’m soooooooo excited and nervous. I hope I do justice to your Shagufta. My first with Farooq Rind Sir too,” ZQ wrote.

Though the name of the production house and rest of the cast is yet unknown, the comments section revealed that senior actor Annie Zaidi, who is playing Mashaal Khan’s mother in Dulhan, is also going to have a guest appearance.

The official synopsis of the novel on Good Reads suggest that the story is about three cousins; Mishal who is a pretty girl from an elite household, her cousin Mehreen who has a troubled background and is known for her bad manners, and their cousin Aswad, a young handsome guy, who is caught between these two girls.

Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay shows how flaws of parents haunt their offspring in our society. Children belonging to dysfunctional families are always judged in the shadow of their parents. It is a collection of three stories; Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Band Kiwaron Ke Aagey and Halal-e-Jurrat.

