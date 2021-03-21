To top
21 Mar

Faryal Mehmood shows dancing can help you heal & feel happy

by Entertainment Desk

Faryal Mehmood lives life on her terms and does not mince her words or change herself to please anyone. In a time where cyberbullying exists to a point where many get influenced or disheartened by the feedback they receive on the internet, Faryal shares that social media does not exist for her other than when she wants to post a dance video.

“That’s what I want to share with the world,” she confessed in an interview with Something Haute. “I love dancing and I feel that even I enjoy watching a good dancer perform.”

Faryal, popularly known as Insha from Raqeeb Se is a beautiful dancer, but, social media is not always kind. However, unaffected by the trolls, she does what she loves.

Watching her dance is a therapy for many, including us. She’s full of grace and dances like there are no worries in life. Have a look at some of the videos she posted:

 

Sway as light as a feather

 

 

Live in the moment

 

 

 

High on energy

 

 

 

 

and she even nailed our very own Item Number

 

 

Some classical moves

 

 

Dance whenever, wherever!

 

 

While Faryal admits she has gone through depression, watching her dance makes you feel like there’s no sadness in the world. She dances so well that one cannot stop watching and her energy is so contagious that you want to dance like no one is watching.

Her posts show that she’s living her life to the fullest; we love how she regularly blesses our insta-feeds with such beautiful content.

