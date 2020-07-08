To top
8 Jul

Fashion industry pays tribute to late Zara Abid

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
zara abid

Supermodel Zara Abid was one of the most sought-after faces in Pakistan’s fashion industry. However, she passed away too soon in the recent fatal PIA plane crash in Karachi. Her sudden demise left everyone in shock with many still struggling to cope. Nabila salon has compiled a visual tribute for the departed soul with messages from her colleagues in the fashion industry.



The video, posted on Nabila salon’s Instagram page, features messages by all the big names of the industry.

 

 

Read: Sikka: A short film starring the late Zara Abid and narration by Saba Qamar

 

“Zara has always been like my sister, will miss you,” commented fellow model Fouzia Aman.

Frieha Altaf also had a message. “She was trolled for her dark skin colour; she embraced and fought the popular belief that ‘fair is beautiful’,” she said.

“There will never be another like you and you will forever be in our hearts,” wrote fashion designer, HSY.

 

zara abid

 

Designer Sonya Batla paid a tribute as well. “Zara Abid was one of the most talented, humble and hardworking models we have ever had the pleasure of working with.”

There are more messages from well-known personalities like Nabila, Mehwish Hayat, Kiran Malik, Hasnain Lehri, Sana Safinaz and others.

Zara may be gone but she will forever remain the face of change and diversity in the fashion industry. Her presence will be missed, and we hope her courage inspires other women to embrace their natural beauty.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Hasan Minhaj talks about shunning toxic desi traditions in his latest show
Next post
Celebrities take a trip down memory lane with throwback vacation photos
You might also like
zara abid
Sikka: A short film starring the late Zara Abid and narration by Saba Qamar
May 26, 2020
film debut
5 film debuts to look forward to in 2019
February 23, 2019
Model Zara Abid’s first film will be Chaudhry Aslam’s biopic
November 6, 2018
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.