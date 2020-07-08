Fashion industry pays tribute to late Zara Abid

Supermodel Zara Abid was one of the most sought-after faces in Pakistan’s fashion industry. However, she passed away too soon in the recent fatal PIA plane crash in Karachi. Her sudden demise left everyone in shock with many still struggling to cope. Nabila salon has compiled a visual tribute for the departed soul with messages from her colleagues in the fashion industry.

The video, posted on Nabila salon’s Instagram page, features messages by all the big names of the industry.

Read: Sikka: A short film starring the late Zara Abid and narration by Saba Qamar

“Zara has always been like my sister, will miss you,” commented fellow model Fouzia Aman.

Frieha Altaf also had a message. “She was trolled for her dark skin colour; she embraced and fought the popular belief that ‘fair is beautiful’,” she said.

“There will never be another like you and you will forever be in our hearts,” wrote fashion designer, HSY.

Designer Sonya Batla paid a tribute as well. “Zara Abid was one of the most talented, humble and hardworking models we have ever had the pleasure of working with.”

There are more messages from well-known personalities like Nabila, Mehwish Hayat, Kiran Malik, Hasnain Lehri, Sana Safinaz and others.

Zara may be gone but she will forever remain the face of change and diversity in the fashion industry. Her presence will be missed, and we hope her courage inspires other women to embrace their natural beauty.

