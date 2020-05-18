Fashion Pakistan Council to hold a trunk show to raise funds for affected workers

With many countries in lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, industries all over the world have taken a hit. The fashion industry is one amongst the many in Pakistan which despite contributing to economy, has been suffering and is facing an impending doom. In connection, the Fashion Pakistan Council is organizing a trunk show in Karachi where designers will put up their work for sale to raise funds for workers who have lost their livelihood.

The announcement was made via the Fashion Pakistan Council’s official Instagram page.

The event will held on the 20th and the 21st of May, 2020. Since this is a charity fundraiser, the proceeds from the sales are going to an NGO — RLCC. The aim is to provide ration packets to the workers who are suffering due to the closure of garment factories.

The management has also assured that all safety measures against COVID-19 will be taken to ensure the safety of all parties. No one will be allowed to enter without a mask and extra measures like social distancing along with use of sanitizers will be imposed as well.

comments