To top
15 Jan

Fatima Bhutto praises Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha

by Entertainment Desk
Zindagi Tamasha

While there is not much freedom granted in Pakistan when it comes to creativity, Pakistani journalist and novelist Fatima Bhutto, who is the granddaughter of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and niece of Benazir Bhutto appreciates local artists for being daring and fearless.

Addressing Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha, the most controversial Pakistani film which didn’t see the light of day but is Pakistan’s official Oscar 2021 submission, the writer said that The Academy is lucky to have a film like this.

“Pakistan’s greatest cultural strength isn’t our diversity (we are diverse), range (lots of it), or style (brimming with it). But that our artists are daring and fearless,” she wrote adding that she is proud that Zindagi Tamasha is representing the country at the Oscars.

 

 

Zindagi Tamasha was scheduled to be released on January 24th 2020, however, it was caught in a controversy for its storyline.

Written by Nirmal Bano and directed by Sarmad Khoosat, Zindagi Tamasha stars Arif Hassan, Samiya Mumtaz, Eman Suleman and Ali Kureshi in the lead. The film revolves around a naat khwan Rahat Khawaja (played by Arif Hassan) and his family who are outcast from the society after a secret from Khawaja’s personal life is leaked.

Despite winning at the Busan International Film Festival and being Pakistan’s official submission for Oscar consideration in the International Feature Film Award category for the 93rd Academy Awards, the film is yet to release in Pakistan.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Farhad Humayun releases new single ‘Ho Janay Do’
Next post
Sanam Saeed & Usman Mukhtar team up for an upcoming film
You might also like
Zindagi Tamasha
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha is Pakistan’s official pick for Oscars 2021
November 30, 2020
Zindagi Tamasha
Senate Committee on Human Rights clears Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha for screening
July 16, 2020
Khuda ke Liye
Zindagi Tamasha ban: Would ‘Khuda Kay Liye’ have been released in today’s Pakistan?
February 23, 2020