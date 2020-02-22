Fawad Khan confirms release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in emotional post

After endless delays and tireless speculation, it has been confirmed by the producer that The Legend of Maula Jatt will finally be coming to the big screens this Eid ul Fitr. The film has been hotly anticipated for a while now and was due to release in summer 2019. After battling many legal hurdles, it will finally be seeing the light of day this May.

The film is a joint collaboration between Ammara Hikmat and Bilal Lashari under Encyclomedia and Lashari films produced in association with AAA Motion Pictures.

Fawad Khan, who will be seen in his first Pakistani film since Khuda Kay Liye, also confirmed the news in an emotional post:

There are multiple reasons why TLOMJ is being anticipated as the biggest theatrical release for Pakistani cinema ever. The magnum opus, directed by Bilal Lashari, has been recorded as one of the most expensive projects of Pakistani cinema, featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick and Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles. The film also stars eminent names of the Pakistani entertainment industry like Ali Azmat, Shafqat Cheema and Nayyer Ejaz.

The unprecedented movie buzz is not only due to its stellar cast but also because the movie aims to bring a contemporary take to the cult screen characters of Maula Jatt and Noori Nath.

Ammara Hikmat, the executive producer behind the film, had already dropped a hint on social media about the near future release for the movie amidst various speculations. Now that the film is in final stages of post production, this announcement puts an end to all such rumours.

“It was a really ambitious project, so naturally we met a lot of challenges and the film took longer than we expected, to release. However, the film is in final stages of post production and will be in cinemas on Eid,” she said.

The screenplay of the film is by Bilal Lashari, dialogues by the legendary writer of Maula Jatt (1979), Nasir Adeeb and story has been penned by Bilal Lashari and Nasir Adeeb.

We can’t wait!

