Fawad Khan to star in Disney+ series Ms. Marvel?

Two-time Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is one of the four directors behind the next and much-anticipated series in the Marvel franchise along with Meera Menon, Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah. Several Pakistani actors will also be part of the project and the latest addition to the cast seems to be Fawad Khan.

BBC entertainment journalist, Haroon Rashid took to Twitter to announce the big news.

“Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms. Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He’s listed on the show’s official IMDb page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true,” he wrote.

Wow! Fawad Khan set to appear in Ms Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. He's listed on the show's official IMDB page. Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad are reportedly part of the cast too. Marvel yet to comment. Amazing if true! pic.twitter.com/FFdvBHXRGO — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) June 4, 2021

According to reports, they have all been travelling to Thailand, in complete secrecy, so NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) are probably very strict. Actor Aly Khan has also been listed as part of the cast on the IMDb page but according to Something Haute sources, he is not part of it.

Ms. Marvel focuses on Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. The superhero first appeared in 2014 as Marvel Comics’ first Muslim character to star in her own comic series, and she will become Marvel Studios’ first onscreen Muslim hero.

The series is set to release on Disney+ in late 2021.

