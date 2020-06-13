To top
Fawad Khan & Zulfi Bukhari two of South Asia’s 5 Best Dressed Men, according to Asian Style Magazine

Fawad Khan

We love lists, especially those that celebrate stars and their style. Asian Style Magazine, a monthly lifestyle magazine that publishes from UK and covers lifestyle, celebrity and entertainment, just recently put out a list of South Asia’s 5 Best Dressed Men and the list includes three men of Pakistan origin and two from India. We could have come up with several more names but we guess the people at Asian Style had very strict criteria for selection. The final list, however, is diverse and one we fully approve of.



FAWAD KHAN

It’s no surprise that Fawad Khan is considered as one of the country’s most dapper men. Making a name for himself in both Pakistan and India, Fawad is one of Pakistan’s most charming exports, and no list celebrating good looks and style is complete without him.

 

Fawad Khan

 

SAYED ZULFIQAR BUKHARI

We bet you didn’t see this one coming because it’s not everyday that you see a politician making headlines for style, not lately at least. Making it to the list is also Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, our Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Tourism, and fondly known as Zulfi Bukhari. He’s obviously chosen for his good looks and impeccable sense of style.

 

 

 

The other three men on the list include Riz Ahmed, who we’ll claim as our own for his Pakistani descent, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

 

