4 May

Faysal Quraishi, Neelum Muneer & more celebs get COVID-19 vaccine

by Staff Reporter
vaccine

The coronavirus vaccination drive is in full swing as now not just the senior and middle aged citizens but even the younger lot is actively getting vaccinated. Many local celebrities have taken to social media to post pictures of their vaccine appointments to encourage fellow citizens to get the shot.

Though we’re proud of them for leading the way and setting the right example, we would have loved if all of them followed the SOPs and were seen in masks like Faysal Quraishi.

The actor posted his pictures showing a thumbs up as he called it the ‘only way to break the chain of COVID-19’.

 

 

Neelum Muneer who even contracted the virus once, also got vaccinated recently. She posted a video along with the details of the process of registering for the vaccine.

“Today my mother and I got first dose of vaccination for covid. I made this video just to encourage others to do the same. Protect yourselves and follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Please get yourselves and your loved ones vaccinated,” she wrote.

 

 

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz also got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

 

 

Earlier Armeena Rana Khan also got a shot in the UK where she resides.

 

 

Many senior celebrities also got vaccinated at the Arts Council Karachi Vaccination Center in March. So far we have seen videos and pictures of Bahroze Sabzwari, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Seemi Raheal, Anwar Maqsood, Talat Hussain, Samina Peerzada, Zia Mohyeddin amongst others.

PS: Please wear masks and follow SOPs at the vaccination centers as well.

 

 

Staff Reporter
