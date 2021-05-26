To top
26 May

Faysal Quraishi to star in upcoming drama ‘Dil e Momin’

by Entertainment Desk
Faysal

Faysal Quraishi is a versatile actor who has aced both serious and comic characters. Despite some problematic plots and questionable characters that he might have played, his performance is always a treat to watch. Faysal’s drama Fitoor is currently on air and is receiving a lot of love from the viewers. Apart from Fitoor, he will next be seen in the upcoming drama, Dil e Momin which has already created a lot of anticipation.

 

 

In a chat with Something Haute, Faysal shared that he’s excited about the project, however, could not reveal details regarding the plot.

Directed by Shehrazade Sheikh the script has been penned by Jahanzeb Qamar. Dil e Momin is a 7th Sky production and will air on Geo Entertainment.

Other than Faysal, the cast also includes veterans Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal and Shabbir Jan along with the very talented Zara Noor Abbas, Momal Sheikh and Gohar Rasheed.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

