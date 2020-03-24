Feroze Khan distributes ration packets for the underprivileged during lockdown

Feroze Khan has taken the initiative to help the families of daily-wage earners who are suffering due to lack of income in the coronavirus panic. Sindh has gone in full-lockdown since 23rd March and Punjab is on its way as well. While most of us are in our comfortable homes enjoying nothing short of a vacation, everybody does not have the disposable income to even feed their families without daily wages, let alone stock up.

Feroze announced on his Instagram that he will be collecting donations to distribute ration packets and provided a contact number for anyone who wanted to participate.

“Anyone wants to contribute in ration bags. It can be zakat also. I am getting ration bags made of basic necessities. Please contact me if anyone is interested to contribute,” he wrote.

He then added a breakdown of how the money will be spent and each bag is supposed to be priced at PKR 1750.

The Ishqiya actor later updated via an Instagram story that 1500 bags have been distributed so far. He also urged people to keep donating because underprivileged people need all the help they can get in this dark time.

Other celebrities like Anoushay Ashraf and Nomi Ansari have partnered with organizations to donate over 1000 ration packets to daily wage earners as well. They’re also encouraging other people to take the initiatives in their own cities and help out!

Let’s follow in their footsteps and help others as much as we can. It’s easy to focus on only keeping ourselves safe but we should not lose sight of our fellow Pakistanis who are struggling to simply provide food for their families in this lockdown.

comments