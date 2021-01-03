Feroze Khan dominates the spiritual First Look of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

After a long wait and months of anticipation, the makers of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 finally released the larger than life first look of the drama, in a teaser dominated by Feroze Khan’s narration and look. In a recent interview with Something Haute, the Khaani star said that Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 will be a game-changer as it will change the quality and standard of Pakistani dramas. After watching the teaser, we get what he meant; it really does look like a larger landscape than what one is accustomed to seeing on TV. The short teaser also features Iqra Aziz in a beautiful, fresh look, though she has no dialogues in the teaser.

It was already known that the drama would feature a love story and a spiritual journey like the previous two instalments. “The gist of the story is that humans are not aimless creatures; we have a journey that will take us to where we eventually have to be,” Feroze had also told us about the plot.

The teaser opens with a dialogue by Feroze’s character that the journey hasn’t reached a point from where the destination can be seen, hinting that his character will go through a lot to reach where it is truly meant to be. We are also shown picturesque views of Pakistan in the clip that makes it a visual treat.

His character is then seen on a prayer mat in a very Sufi avatar giving us a hint that he probably surrenders himself to God. We are also shown a romantic angle between the lead pair who come face to face at a shrine. Iqra Aziz looks flawless in a very modest attire and there is some deep pain that she displays through her eyes. There is unspoken chemistry between the two characters that is beautifully executed.

The OST is beautifully sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, giving it the perfect Sufi and spiritual feel. The lyrics give us a very Bulleh Shah vibe suggesting not to break a heart since that is where God resides. While the deep lines delivered by Feroze Khan add a very heartbreaking element.

Scenes from a shrine and a railway station paired with poetic lines tell you that’s it’s going to be an interesting journey over all.

Directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the third instalment of the Khuda Aur Mohabbat franchise stars Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz, Junaid Khan, Rubina Ashraf, Hina Khwaja Bayat, Javed Sheikh, Asma Abbas Gill, Mehar Bano, Sunita Marshall, Tooba Siddiqui, Usman Peerzada and many other.

The script has been penned by written by Hashim Nadeem and the has been produced under the banner of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s 7th Sky Entertainment.

