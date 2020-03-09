Feroze Khan exclusive: why he quit showbiz and other important decisions in his life

The 29 year old star, Feroze Khan recently dropped major news on all his fans when he announced that he will not be acting anymore. Taking to his social media accounts, he also asked his followers to pray for him and his family. Currently riding a wave of popularity, having delivered impeccable performances in drama serials Chup Raho, Romeo Weds Heer, Khaani, and most recently Ishqiya, Feroze is also all set to appear in Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Tich Button, one of the two major films releasing on Eid ul Fitr, and he says he’s quitting show biz afterwards. The star sat down with Something Haute for an exclusive interview in which he answered this question and many more…

Here’s what you need to know…

Who is Feroze Khan today?

“I’m the most real now than I’ve ever been,” Feroze responded to the simple question. “I think you lose yourself in worldly desires so today I’m cutting them down and feeling a lot better about everything. I tried to remove myself rather than removing many different things in my life.”

Why has he decided to quit showbiz?

“I was a nobody and I came from nothing and Allah gave me everything. So I don’t think that I should still be starving, rather I should be grateful and thank Allah. I believe I should do what I’m sent here to do and if He wills, I’ll find my purpose and I’m working towards it.”

He performed Hajj last year; how did the experience change his life?

“Hajj was the most pivotal point in my journey. It has been the biggest blessing in my life to date. It was a learning experience for me and after Hajj there were many things that I finally understood after that. I had been trying to go for such a long time and just when I had lost all hope, everything fell into place at the last minute. Allah can make anything happen when He wants to,” he said.

Speaking of his work, he’s been very fussy in selecting projects. What was the reason behind doing Ishqiya and Khuda Aur Mohabbat?

“With Ishqiya I think I was attracted to the director, who also directed Cheekh. I also felt like I could relate to the character here. As for Khuda Aur Muhabbat, it was definitely the script that attracted me and the fact that it’s produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, who I consider to be my brothers. They are the only two genuine producers I know who care about the art and the artists and not just about making money.”

He keeps disappearing and then reappearing on Instagram over and over again. What does that mean?

“I’ve just come to realize that I do not want to exploit what Allah has blessed me with for a few seconds of fame. It has really put me off with the idea of Instagram now. So, after Khuda Aur Muhabbat, I will also not be doing baseless dramas anymore. If there are projects where I get a chance to educate audiences, only then will I consider a project.”

He seems like a changed person now; what is the possibility that he’ll change again next year?

“It’s all up to Allah; maybe He has chosen this for me. So I would much rather do something that educates people about the sensitivity of this life. I’m still around because I’ve been given more responsibility with this fame to guide people towards the right path.”

Watch the entire interview below and find out more about Feroze’s decision and his upcoming film, Tich Button:

