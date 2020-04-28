To top
28 Apr

Film festivals team up with YouTube to stream movies online for free

by Entertainment Desk
film festivals

Everyone is aware that more than a dozen film festivals around the world have been cancelled during to COVID-19 global pandemic. This includes the reputable Cannes, Sundance, New York and Tribeca Film Festivals to name a few. Now these film festivals are teaming up to launch ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival,’ which will play out over 10-days and be available for free on YouTube.



Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced the online festival on Monday. Other festivals will also contribute curated programming, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and those in Berlin, Tokyo and New York.

 

 

Beginning on May 23, this online global fest will showcase movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations. The organizers have declined to reveal the movie titles which would be included but it is highly unlikely that prominent feature films that were set to premiere at these cancelled festivals would be included.

Read: Coronavirus: Cannes Film Festival 2020 will not be held ‘in original form’

Some festivals have experimented with virtual editions. Amazon Prime is currently hosting a modest online version of the Texas-based South by Southwest for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The Tribeca Film Festival hosted a non-public exhibition of some of its films for the film industry and press.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organization and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.

 

