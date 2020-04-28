Film festivals team up with YouTube to stream movies online for free

Everyone is aware that more than a dozen film festivals around the world have been cancelled during to COVID-19 global pandemic. This includes the reputable Cannes, Sundance, New York and Tribeca Film Festivals to name a few. Now these film festivals are teaming up to launch ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival,’ which will play out over 10-days and be available for free on YouTube.

Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced the online festival on Monday. Other festivals will also contribute curated programming, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and those in Berlin, Tokyo and New York.

New York Film Festival is proud to team with film festivals from around the world to launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival, a 10-day digital festival on @YouTube beginning on May 29. See details: https://t.co/goLjsaXs9V #WeAreOne #WeAreOneGFF #NYFF pic.twitter.com/pyYRvMP18m — New York Film Festival (@TheNYFF) April 27, 2020

Beginning on May 23, this online global fest will showcase movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations. The organizers have declined to reveal the movie titles which would be included but it is highly unlikely that prominent feature films that were set to premiere at these cancelled festivals would be included.

Some festivals have experimented with virtual editions. Amazon Prime is currently hosting a modest online version of the Texas-based South by Southwest for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The Tribeca Film Festival hosted a non-public exhibition of some of its films for the film industry and press.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organization and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.

