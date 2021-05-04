First look of Madiha Imam’s next drama is out

Madiha Imam is an actor who is quite selective about her projects, however, we got to see her in multiple roles last year — Muqaddar, Dushman-e-Jaan and Aik Jhoothi Love Story — and currently, she can be seen as Bela in Ishq Jalebi and Anoushay in Safar Tamam Hua. But that’s not all, ARY Digital has just released a teaser of her next drama titled Mujhe Wida Kar.

Starring Muneeb Butt and Saboor Aly alongside Madiha, the drama seems to revolve around marital problems; a guy from overseas will marry her, only to leave her in Pakistan. Sajal also makes an appearance in the teaser in a bridal dress but we are not sure if she is playing another wife to Muneeb’s character or not.

Read: Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are engaged

Directed by Saqib Zafar Khan, it is a project if iDream Entertainment and written by Samra Bukhari.

Watch the first teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

comments