First teaser trailer for ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace’ is out

The first trailer of Lifetime’s upcoming movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from royal life is out, and it has a message; not all fairy tales have the perfect ending. The teaser of Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace was shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Not all fairytales have the perfect ending…catch a sneak peek of the upcoming Lifetime Original Movie Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” read the official caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifetime TV (@lifetimetv)

Jordan Dean plays Prince Harry while Sydney Morton plays Meghan Markle.

In the first trailer, tensions run high as it becomes clear to Prince Harry that his wife, Meghan Markle, is “being hounded to death.” “I see you literally being hounded to death, and I’m helpless to stop it,” he tells her in the trailer.

It’s the third of its Harry & Meghan series. The previous instalments were titled A Royal Romance (2018) and Becoming Royal (2019).

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also feature the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, which took place in March 2021.

According to the film’s synopsis, the film “will explore what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie”.

“The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death,” stated a press release.

Apart from the tension, the trailer also features tender moments with baby Archie and a pregnant Meghan, before the birth of baby Lili.

No official release date has been announced.

comments