Former model Anam Malik requests to not share her modelling pictures

Former fashion model Anam Malik who has left modelling, recently made a humble request to social media portals, bloggers and media houses to stop sharing pictures from her modelling days. She made it clear that she has left the profession for religious reasons and isn’t a part of this competition anymore.

Anam took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a picture in which her look was compared to a recent appearance of Aima Baig, as the two were wearing the same gown.

“A humble request to all media pages and bloggers, please stop posting my modelling pictures. Alhumdulillah I have come out of this race…’who looks better, who does it better’,” she wrote.

“There’s no other competition left but to be on the right path,” she added.

Anam embraced hijab and said goodbye to showbiz industry late last year. She later deleted all her fashion photoshoots and pictures from her social media except for the photos with late Zara Abid. She also changed her Instagram bio and wrote: “Aur Allah Talah jissay chahay hidayat deta hai [And Allah instructs whomever He wishes].”

