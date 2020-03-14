FP Council decides to postpone Fashion Week until further notice

Fashion Pakistan Week Spring/Summer 2020, previously scheduled to take place in Karachi between April 9 and 11, has been postponed due to the Corona Virus Outbreak worldwide.

The announcement was made via a press statement, in which Chairperson of the Fashion Pakistan Council Maheen Khan stated, “At this time of a global pandemic, we will assess the situation later during the year, with regards to the rescheduling of Fashion Pakistan Week 2020. We’ve informed our designers and sponsors who agree with our decision and together we’ll reassess later in the year.”

Events of all natures are being cancelled amid health advisories, in which social isolation is quoted as the best and most effective preventive of the Corovid’19, along with maintenance of good hygiene and vigilance. Fashion Pakistan Council’s decision to postpone fashion week is both responsible and very welcome.

